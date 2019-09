US actress Jessica Chastain (L) and British actor James McAvoy (R) pose during the photocall for 'The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby' at the 67th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 18 May 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/JULIEN WARNAND

Two years after taking the movie ticket offices by storm, Pennywise the evil clown has returned to the US town of Derry to torment the Losers’ Club in “It Chapter Two”, the second installment in the adaption of Stephen King’s novel that promises to be more intense than the 2017 movie.

This is what director Andy Muschietti told Efe in an interview in London, alongside Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy, who are part of the cast in the horror movie that opens in cinemas on 6 September.