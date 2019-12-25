People enjoy Christmas Day with Santa hats and swimsuits on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.
A visual story by Steven Saphore
Crowds of people congregate on Bondi Beach on Christmas Day in Sydney, Australia, 25 December 2019. EFE/EPA/STEVEN SAPHORE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
A snowman made of sand is seen on Christmas Day at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, 25 December 2019. EFE/EPA/STEVEN SAPHORE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
A tourist wearing a Christmas outfit reacts as he enjoys Bondi Beach on Christmas Day in Sydney, Australia, 25 December 2019. EFE/EPA/STEVEN SAPHORE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Spanish tourists wearing Christmas outfits dance on Christmas Day at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, 25 December 2019. EFE/EPA/STEVEN SAPHORE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
People enjoy Christmas day on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, 25 December 2019. EFE/EPA/STEVEN SAPHORE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
A lifeguard wearing a Christmas outfit poses on Bondi Beach on Christmas Day in Sydney, Australia, 25 December 2019. EFE/EPA/STEVEN SAPHORE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
