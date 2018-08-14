Relatives and fans of the Ecuadorian soccer club Barcelona S.C surround the vehicles carrying coffins of the fans whom died in a bus accident, at the Isidro Romero Carbo Monumental Stadium, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCOS PIN

Relatives and fans of the Ecuadorian soccer club Barcelona S.C receive the coffins of the fans whom died in a bus accident, at the Isidro Romero Carbo Monumental Stadium, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCOS PIN

A relatives of one of the fans of the Ecuadorian soccer club Barcelona S.C who died in a bus accident, cries next to a coffin during the arrival of the bodied at the Isidro Romero Carbo Monumental Stadium, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCOS PIN

Fans of the Ecuadorian soccer club Barcelona gather to await the coffins of the fans whom died yesterday in a bus accident to pay homage to them at the Isidro Romero Carbo Monumental stadium, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCOS PIN

Relatives of the supporters of Ecuadorian soccer club Barcelona SC who were killed in a bus accident held a tribute ceremony Monday night at the team's ground in Guayaquilto.

Red flares lit up the night sky as people gathered outside the Isidro Romero Carbo Monumental stadium holding floral crosses, while inconsolable relatives wept over the coffins of their loved ones, an efe-epa journalist on the ground reported.

The club had tweeted earlier that the bodies would be lying in state until 10pm.

An official tribute ceremony was due to be held on Saturday, a day before the team's match with Universidad Catolica.

"Warriors only die when they are forgotten, and we will never forget these Barca warriors, so they'll never die," Jose Cevallos, chairman of the club, tweeted late Monday night.

The club also posted a video that showed the arrival of the coffins and workers lining them up inside the chapel for the ceremony.

At least 12 fans of the club, one of the most popular teams in the country, were killed and 30 were injured when their bus crashed on Sunday night on the way back from an away match against Deportivo Cuenca.

The cause of the accident remained unknown.