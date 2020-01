An Indonesian worker installs lanterns for the upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations at Maha Vihara Maitreya temple in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, 24 January 2020. EFE/EPA/DEDI SINUHAJI

People pray for good fortune to mark the Chinese Lunar New Year at Leng Noei Yi Temple, or Dragon Lotus Temple, in Bangkok, Thailand, 24 January 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

People wear masks as they walk past rat sculptures outside a shopping mall after Chinese New Year celebrations were cancelled in Beijing, China, 25 January 2020. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

A young man prays next to his mother wearing a mask as people celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Thien Hau Temple in Chinatown, Los Angeles, California, USA, 24 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

As the Lunar Year of the Pig comes to an end, popular cartoon character Peppa Pig is set to be replaced by Mickey Mouse as the star attraction in Chinese markets, with people celebrating the arrival of the Year of the Rat on Saturday.

According to official media, the Disney character and his girlfriend Minnie might see their most successful year since the brand first arrived in China in the 1980s. EFE-EPA