Persepolis' Siamak Nemati (right) and Pedro Correa of Al Sadd collide during an AFC Champions League on Monday, April 16, in Tehran. EFE-EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Al Sadd's Baghdad Buendjah (center) flicks the ball with his heel as two Persepolis players close in during an AFC Champions League match on Monday, April 16, in Tehran. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Perspolis' Kamlal Kamyabinia (center) and Al Sadd's Xavi Hernandez vie for the ball during an AFC Champions League match on Monday, April 16, in Tehran. EFE-EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Persepolis took an early 1-0 lead here Monday against Qatar's Al Sadd and survived a late charge by the visitors to take all three points and advance to the knockout stage of the AFC Champions League as Group C winners.

Playing in front of 32,000-plus at Tehran's Yadegar-e-Emam Stadium, the hosts found themselves in front just three minutes after the opening whistle thanks to the bad luck of Al Sadd defender Morteza Pouraliganji, whose head deflected Mohammed Ansari's cross into the visitors' net.

The Qatari side, who could win the group with a draw, appeared to pull level in the 62nd minute when Boualem Khoukhi redirected a Baghdad Bounedjah cross past Persepolis keeper Alireza Beiranvand, but the goal was disallowed on an offside call.

Al Sadd battled on to the end, threatening twice in the final three minutes of regulation.

The cross-bar thwarted Bounedjah in the 87th minute and Beiranvand made a stop against Akram Afif to see out the win.

The Qatari club had to settle for second place in Group C and will have to contend with the Group A winners in the knockout stage.

Persepolis will face the second-place side in Group A.