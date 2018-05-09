Peruvian ex-national soccer team player Ramon Quiroga (C) and the director of Agencia EFE's sports department Luis Villarejo, during a sports journalism forum organized by Agencia EFE, Spain's international news agency; Peruvian bank BBVA Continental; and the local unit of Spain's Telefonica, in Lima, Peru, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Peruvian ex-national soccer team player Ramon Quiroga (C) during a sports journalism forum organized by Agencia EFE, Spain's international news agency; Peruvian bank BBVA Continental; and the local unit of Spain's Telefonica, in Lima, Peru, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

A Peruvian ex-national soccer team player on Wednesday urged the Court of Arbitration for Sport to issue a ruling as quickly as possible in star striker Paolo Guerrero's doping appeal case.

Ramon Quiroga, a former goalkeeper who competed in the 1978 and 1982 World Cups, made the remarks at a sports journalism forum organized in Lima by Agencia EFE, Spain's international news agency; Peruvian bank BBVA Continental; and the local unit of Spain's Telefonica.

Guerrero last week finished serving a six-month suspension for use of the cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine, a banned stimulant, but the World Anti-Doping Agency has appealed to the Lausanne, Switzerland-based CAS to have the ban extended to between one and two years.

The striker, meanwhile, has filed a separate appeal to have the ban completely annulled.

Speaking at the forum titled "The World Cups: Journalism, Passion and Spectacle," Quiroga said he was confident the CAS would not further increase Guerrero's six-month suspension.

Responding to a question by Luis Villarejo, the director of EFE's sports department, Quiroga said the head coach of Peru's national team, Ricardo Gareca, must be "banging his head against the wall" in frustration at not knowing if Guerrero will be able to play at this summer's World Cup in Russia.

He also said the Argentine manager would have to work to keep his star player mentally strong if no decision has been handed down prior to the start of the World Cup, which gets under way next month.

Quiroga said Peru was elated at having reached the World Cup for the first time in 36 years and hailed the work of the Peruvian soccer federation's Daniel Ahmed in developing young talent in the Andean nation, saying that would enable the country to qualify for soccer's showcase event many more times in the future.

Among Peru's current crop of players, he had special words of praise for goalkeeper Pedro Gallese and forward Jefferson Farfan.

Quiroga said at the forum that it would be a challenge for Spanish- and Portuguese- language journalists to effectively cover the competition, noting that the base camps in Russia of the Spanish, Portuguese and Latin American teams will be located far apart from one another.

The forum at the main offices of BBVA Continental preceded a photo exhibit titled "The World Cups: Peru and the Rest of the World following the Ball" that will be inaugurated on Thursday at a park outside the city hall building in the Lima district of Miraflores.

The exhibit will feature 47 large-scale images from EFE's archives that tell the history of the World Cup and Peru's participation in those sporting events in 1970, 1978 and 1982.