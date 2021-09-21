A new version of Peru’s legendary messengers, known as chasquis, have returned to the Andean heights of Cusco.

But while the ancient chasquis would travel along the Incan empire to transmit messages and orders, today’s chasquis bring knowledge and wisdom by delivering books to children living in remote areas further isolated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The innovative book loan service, the Chasqui Libro project, was launched by the municipality of Poroy, a village near Cusco, when some 1,500 students asked to receive school books at home after schools were forced to close due to the pandemic.

"They are generally children and young people from very precarious economic situations,” the mayor of Poroy, Francisco Toccas, told Efe.

Children place their orders through Whatsapp or a phone call

