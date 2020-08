Bark from the cinchona tree beside a bottle of tonic water, which is made from quinine extracted from the plants, Lima, Peru 13 August. EFE/EPA/Paolo Aguilar

A worker cares for a small cinchona plant as part of a government project to protect the species in Lima, Peru, 13 August 2020. EFE/EPA/Paolo Aguilar

Peru seeks to save cinchona, an endangered tree that saved millions of lives

The cinchona tree helped to save millions of lives when its bark was used to produce the anti-malarial medication quinine.

The tropical Andean forest plant has been used by native people for centuries for its medicinal properties and was harvested almost to exhaustion in colonial times to treat malaria.