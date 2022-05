Residents pay tribute on 19 May 2022 to the 69 people massacred in Accomarca, Peru, in 1985. EFE/Aldair Mejia

Residents pay tribute on 19 May 2022 to the 69 people massacred in Accomarca, Peru, in 1985. EFE/Aldair Mejia

Residents pay tribute on 19 May 2022 to the 69 people massacred in Accomarca, Peru, in 1985. EFE/Aldair Mejia

This community in the Andean region of Ayacucho made a start Thursday on healing the wounds from the slaughter of 69 residents in 1985 by Peruvian army troops who falsely accused the villagers of supporting Shining Path guerrillas.

After a wait of 37 years, Accomarca this week received the remains of 37 of the 69 victims.

Ten soldiers were sentenced in 2016 to between 10 and 25 years in prison for one of the worst atrocities in a conflict that claimed 69,000 lives between 1980 and 2000.