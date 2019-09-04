A woman uses a Wawalaptop, a computer developed by a Peruvian family-run company that combines an eco-friendly design and free software and is meant to last up to 15 years and bring technology to marginalized populations. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Amid a consumer landscape in which increasingly sophisticated computers are continually entering the marketplace, a family of Peruvian entrepreneurs has launched an eco-friendly, wooden, low-cost laptop that is designed to last between 10 and 15 years and give marginalized populations greater access to technology.

Developed by a family of socially conscious professionals, the Wawalaptop combines a green design with free software to create a computer aimed at extending the new technologies to the Andean nation's most remote areas.