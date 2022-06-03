Hundreds of Peruvian miners march in Lima on 2 June 2022 to push the government for action to resolve the conflict that has shut down the Las Bambas copper mine in the southern region of Apurimac. EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Hundreds of Peruvian miners march in Lima on 2 June 2022 to push the government for action to resolve the conflict that has shut down the Las Bambas copper mine in the southern region of Apurimac. EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Hundreds of Peruvian miners march in Lima on 2 June 2022 to push the government for action to resolve the conflict that has shut down the Las Bambas copper mine in the southern region of Apurimac. EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Hundreds of Peruvian miners took to the streets of Lima, Cusco, and Arequipa on Thursday to push the government for action to resolve the conflict that has shut down the Las Bambas copper mine in the southern region of Apurimac.

"Las Bambas represents the largest investment in the history of Peru and it's already been paralyzed 50 days without being able to renew operations," Claudio Caceres, director of legal affairs at the giant open-pit mine, told Efe.

"Basically, this march seeks to make heard the voice of the more than 8,000 workers who are affected," he said.

Residents of the surrounding area invaded Las Bambas on April 14 to protest what they say is the failure of the Chinese company operating the mine, MGM, to keep promises of compensation of community members who were displaced by the project.