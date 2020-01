Qatari Naser Al-Attiyah (Toyota Gazzo Racing) is driving during the stage four of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Neom and Al Ula in Saudi Arabia, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

A Saudi man is looking at Saudi Yasir Seaidan (Race Wolrd Team) driving his Mini during the stage four of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Neom and Al Ula in Saudi Arabia, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Russian driver Andrey Karginov, co-driver Andrey Mokeev, Mechanic Igor Leonov (Kamaz-Master) in their truck during stage four of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Neom and Al Ula in Saudi Arabia, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Czech driver Ales Loprais, co-driver Petr Pokora and Mechanic Khalid Alkendi from UAE (instaforex Loprais Team) in action during stage four of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Neom and Al Ula in Saudi Arabia, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Russian driver Dmitry Sotnikov, co-driver Ruslan Akhmadeev and Mechanic Ilgiz Akhmetzianov (Kamaz-Master) in action during stage four of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Neom and Al Ula in Saudi Arabia, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Chilean rider Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo (Monster Energy Honda Team 2020) in action during stage four of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Neom and Al Ula in Saudi Arabia, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

French driver Stephane Peterhansel (Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team) drives his Mini during the stage four of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Neom and Al Ula in Saudi Arabia, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Carlos Sainz (Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team) and Lucas Cruz from Spain in action in their Mini during the stage four of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Neom and Al Ula in Saudi Arabia, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

France's Stephane Peterhansel (Mini) was the fastest in a car Wednesday in the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally, while Chilean motorcyclist Nacho Cornejo posted his first-ever stage victory in the world's toughest endurance race.

Spaniard Carlos Sainz, Peterhansel's Mini teammate, maintained the overall lead in the general classification despite coming in third. EFE-EPA