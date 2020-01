Saudi Yazeed al Rajhi of Saudi Arabia in action during the stage eleven of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Shubaytah and Haradh in Saudi Arabia, 16 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

US Andrew Short of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing in action during the stage eleven of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Shubaytah and Haradh, in Saudi Arabia, 16 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Jakub Przygonski of Poland in action during the stage eleven of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Shubaytah and Haradh in Saudi Arabia, 16 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Australian Toby Rice of Red Bull, KTM Factory Team in action during the stage eleven of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Shubaytah and Haradh, in Saudi Arabia, 16 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

US Ricky Brabec of Monster Energy Honda Team 2020 in action during the stage eleven of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Shubaytah and Haradh, in Saudi Arabia, 16 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

Chilean Pablo Quintanilla of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing in action during the stage eleven of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Shubaytah and Haradh, in Saudi Arabia, 16 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

French Stephane Peterhansel of Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team drives his Mini during the stage eleven of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Shubaytah and Haradh, in Saudi Arabia, 16 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

Chilean Pablo Quintanilla of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing in action during the stage eleven of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Shubaytah and Haradh, in Saudi Arabia, 16 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Spanish Laia Sanz of Gas Gas Factory Team in action during the stage eleven of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Shubaytah and Haradh, in Saudi Arabia, 16 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Chilean Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo of Monster Energy Honda Team 2020 in action during the stage eleven of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Shubaytah and Haradh, in Saudi Arabia, 16 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

France’s Mini driver Stephane Peterhansel Thursday claimed the 11th stage of the 2020 Dakar Rally in cars, while Husqvarna’s rider Pablo Quintanilla led the bikes category.

It took Peterhansel four hours, 14 minutes and 11 seconds to cross the finish line. EFE-EPA