Photo dated February 12, 2019 showing a dog while accompanying the consultation of a child in the Palliative Care area of the Civil Hospital of Guadalajara, in Guadalajara, Mexico. EFE/Francisco Guasco

Having a pet can help people better cope with mental disorders such as depression, according to scientists.

A specialist at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) said on Monday that having a companion animal can help people overcome some health problems.