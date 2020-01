Catholic devotees hold on to a rope pulling the Black Nazarene statue during a procession to mark its feast day in Manila, Philippines, 09 January 2020. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

The Black Nazarene is taken on a procession as Catholic devotees flock around to mark its feast day in Manila, Philippines, 09 January 2020. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Philippine police riding a vehicle with a broken windshield try to go through crowds of devotees during the procession of The Black Nazarene on its feast day in Manila, Philippines, 09 January 2020. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Emergency responders carry a Catholic devotee who was affected by the procession of The Black Nazarene as Catholic devotees flock around its statue to mark its feast day in Manila, Philippines, 09 January 2020. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Filipino Catholic devotees pray during the Black Nazarene procession to mark its feast day in Manila, Philippines, 09 January 2020. EFE-EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Catholic devotees cling to a carriage of the Black Nazarene statue during a procession to mark its feast day in Manila, Philippines, 09 January 2020. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Catholic devotees in a building upper floor throw free snacks for crowds during a procession of the Black Nazarene to mark its feast day in Manila, Philippines, 09 January 2020. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Hundreds of thousands of devout Catholics marched barefoot Thursday in the Philippines parading a black wooden Jesus Christ statue believed to be centuries old down the streets of Manila, an annual tradition to welcome the new year.

Followers – who gather in the millions – often sustain injuries as they are trampled under the crowd in attempts to touch the “Black Nazarene,” as the statue is known, to acquire good health and economic success. EFE-EPA

