Dozens of Philippine left-wing activists and militants figure on a controversial "red list" prepared by the government that has been linked to multiple assassinations, with two more rights defenders recently becoming the latest victims of what the critics have dubbed "state terrorism.
Zara Alvarez and Randall Echanis, known for their long history of denouncing human rights abuse and advocating peace with the left-wing insurgents of the New People's Army, were both assassinated earlier this month.EFE-EPA
