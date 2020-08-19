Citizens wear face masks and shields as they queue at a social security services branch in Caloocan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 19 August 2020. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Protesters hold signs including a placard with the image of human rights activist Zara Alvarez during a rally to call for justice in the killing of human rights advocates at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani (Monument of Heroes) in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 19 August 2020. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Protesters hold signs with images of human rights activists Randall Echanis and Zara Alvarez during a rally to call for justice in the killing of human rights advocates at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani (Monument of Heroes) in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 19 August 2020. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Protesters hold signs with images of human rights activists Randall Echanis (L) and Zara Alvarez (R) during a rally to call for justice in the killing of human rights advocates at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani (Monument of Heroes) in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 19 August 2020. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Protesters hold signs during a rally to call for justice in the killing of human rights advocates at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani (Monument of Heroes) in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 19 August 2020. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

A banner calling for an end to extrajudicial killings hangs above protesters during a rally to call for justice in the killing of human rights advocates at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani (Monument of Heroes) in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 19 August 2020. Randall Echanis, a consultant for the National Democratic Front of the Philippines peace panel, and Zara Alvarez, an advocate for farmers' rights, were the latest victims in the month of August who were killed under circumstances believed to be related to their status as human rights advocates. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

A protester holds a sign during a rally to call for justice in the killing of human rights advocates at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani (Monument of Heroes) in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 19 August 2020. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Dozens of Philippine left-wing activists and militants figure on a controversial "red list" prepared by the government that has been linked to multiple assassinations, with two more rights defenders recently becoming the latest victims of what the critics have dubbed "state terrorism.

Zara Alvarez and Randall Echanis, known for their long history of denouncing human rights abuse and advocating peace with the left-wing insurgents of the New People's Army, were both assassinated earlier this month.EFE-EPA

sga/ia/ssk