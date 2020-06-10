An undated handout photo provided by the International Justice Mission (IJM) shows an operation carried out on May 14, 2020 by Philippines authorities during which a 34-year-old woman was suspected of having sexually exploited three children. EFE/HANDOUT/INTERNATIONAL JUSTICE MISSION

A Filipino boy of about 12 years of age wiggles to music as he suggestively lowers his pants in a Twitter video, which lasts justs 10 seconds and ends just short of showing the boy naked.

In order to watch the full version, one has to follow the account, attributed to a certain Alfonso Santos, send a private message and pay 500 pesos ($10). In exchange, they promise much more #baget content, a hashtag under which an infinite amount of online material showing the sexual abuse of minors is easily found. EFE-EPA