A Filipino of the indigenous Manobo tribe blows the husk of rice during an ethnic sporting event at their ancestral land in the town of Malaybalay, Bukidnon province, Philippines, Apr.6, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/NIKON L. CELIS

A Filipino woman of the indigenous Manobo tribe competes in a rice dehusking race during an ethnic sporting event at their ancestral land in the town of Malaybalay, Bukidnon province, Philippines, Apr.6, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/NIKON L. CELIS

A Filipino villager carries a sack of rice in the Sierra Madre mountain range, Quezon province, Philippines, May 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The Philippines has surpassed China in the purchase of rice in the international market, making it the world’s biggest importer in 2019 after President Rodrigo Duterte lifted the import restrictions on grains in March.

This year, the Philippines is set to beat the record figure of 3 million metric tons of imported rice, according to the United States Department of Agriculture – Foreign Agricultural Services data.