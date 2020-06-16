Visitors at an exhibition of poems and other writings of Pablo Picasso at Instituto Cervantes in Tokyo, showcasing a little-known creative endeavors of the Spanish painter, Tokyo, Japan, June 16, 2020. EFE-EPA/AGUSTIN DE GRACIA

A little-known aspect of Picasso, his literary work, is shown in an exhibition inaugurated Tuesday at the Cervantes Institute in Tokyo that brings together texts written to himself, with his most intimate feelings, his fears and his attempts at redemption, but also the images that he captured in his paintings.

Picasso entered the world of literature late, at the age of 54, in 1935, at a time of personal turmoil due to his divorce from wife Olga and following the Paris convulsions that would lead to the Spanish Civil War. EFE-EPA

ag/dss/tw