A picture made available 04 November 2014 shows three segments of the Berlin Wall on display in Berlin Park, Madrid, Spain, 02 November 2014. EPA FILE/SARA HOULISON

A picture made available 30 October 2014 shows a little girl of German decent playing hide and seek at a segment of the Berlin Wall near the Harmonie German Club in Canberra, Australia, 15 October 2014. EPA FILE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A picture made available 30 October 2014 shows a segment of the Berlin Wall standing on the pavement on Luxembourg Square near the EU parliament building in Brussels, Belgium, 27 October 2014. EPA FILE/OLIVIER HOSLET

A picture made available 30 October 2014 shows a piece of the Berlin Wall displayed in the northern Israeli village of Ein Hod, 17 October 2014. EPA FILE/OLIVER WEIKEN

A picture made available 30 October 2014 shows a piece of the Berlin Wall in front of the Porte de Versailles exhibition center, Southern Paris, France, 13 October 2014. EPA FILE/IAN LANGSDON

A picture made available 30 October 2014 shows a portion of the Berlin Wall on display on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, USA, 22 October 2014. EPA FILE/PAUL BUCK

A Thai Buddhist Monk looks at paint covered segments of the original Berlin Wall at the German embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, 30 November 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

A woman takes photos of paint covered segments of the original Berlin Wall at the German embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, 30 November 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

A picture made available 30 October 2014 shows a man sitting on a bench near a figure of a bear, symbolic of Berlin, and three segments of the Berlin Wall, in Seoul, South Korea, 27 October 2014. EPA FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Indonesian artist Teguh Ostenrik points to one of four segments of the Berlin Wall at his workshop in Depok, West Java, Indonesia, 07 November 2014. EPA FILE/MAST IRHAM

Saturday marks the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, which paved the way for the reunification of Germany in October 1990.

While parts of the wall were kept in Berlin as memorials to the city's divided past, other sections have been gifted to countries around the world - and installed in public places.