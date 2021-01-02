Many people participate in the traditional celebration declared as Cultural Heritage of Ecuador, the "Diablada pillarena" today in Pillaro, Ecuador 1 January 2021. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

The devils of Píllaro, an Ecuadorian city nestled in the heart of the country's Andes mountains, stepped out on Friday to dance, in a virtual challenge to the coronavirus pandemic, which has also threatened the traditional New Year's celebration.

The celebration, which involves people wearing giant devil masks dancing in the streets of Pillaro for six days from Jan. 1, moved the celebration on Friday to the neighboring hacienda Huagrahuasi to prevent crowds and minimize the spread of the virus. EFE-EPA