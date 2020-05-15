Pineapple home-brewed beer is fermenting on the kitchen table of a suburban house during the national coronavirus lockdown, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 15 May 2020. EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

When the South African government declared a nationwide coronavirus lockdown in March, the sale of alcoholic beverages and tobacco was banned in a bid to curb drunken street fights and booze-fuelled domestic violence.

The ban on alcohol, which according to some estimates contributes to 40 percent of hospital admissions, was intended to reduce the strain on clinics that would need to be able to handle the potential spike of Covid-19 cases, but it has also led people to try to circumvent the newly-imposed prohibition in a variety of ways: from making beer using pineapples to surreal robberies in search of alcohol.