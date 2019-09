Bolivian teenagers present the play "Pinocchio: The Story of a Doll" on September 24, 2019 at the Modesta Sanjinés municipal theater in La Paz, Bolivia. EFE/Martin Alipaz

A group of Bolivian teenagers rescued from human trafficking and smuggling have adapted the classic children's story Pinocchio showing the character as a victim of these crimes in a play.

The work was the product of therapeutic talks with more than a dozen teenagers from the Munasim Kullakita Foundation (love yourself sister in Aymara, one of Bolivia’s official languages), which protects rescued children.