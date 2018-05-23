San Francisco 49ers back-up quarterback Colin Kaepernick (C), San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold (L), and San Francisco 49ers free safety Eric Reid (R) take a knee during the US national anthem before the NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, Oct. 2, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JOHN G MABANGLO

National Football League (NFL) owners agreed Wednesday to fine teams whose players or other personnel refuse to stand during the playing of the national anthem before the start of football games.

"This season, all league and team personnel shall stand and show respect for the flag and the anthem. Personnel who choose not to stand for the anthem may stay in the locker room until after the anthem has been performed," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

While league regulations will no longer require players to be on the field for the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner," the NFL said "a club will be fined by the League if its personnel are on the field and do not stand and show respect for the flag and the anthem."

The anthem controversy started in 2016, when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sat during the national anthem before a preseason game to call attention to social injustice, racial inequality and police brutality against black Americans.

Other players followed Kaepernick's example, leading to protests against the NFL, which saw its television ratings drop as angry fans stopped watching games.

Ratings for Super Bowl LII, in which the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33 for the NFL championship on Feb. 4, fell 7.1 percent, compared to the previous Super Bowl.

President Donald Trump weighed in on the controversy, accusing NFL players of being unpatriotic and calling on the NFL to punish those who took a knee or sat during the playing of the anthem.

Trump said in a fiery speech on Sept. 22, 2017, in Alabama that team owners should immediately cut any player who kneels during the playing of the national anthem.

He also said owners and Goodell were not taking forceful action to halt the anthem protests because they are afraid of the reaction they would receive from the players.

"It was unfortunate that on-field protests created a false perception among many that thousands of NFL players were unpatriotic. This is not and was never the case," Goodell said.

Professional football is the most popular sport in the United States and the NFL posted revenues of $14 billion in 2017.