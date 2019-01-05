Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in action during her semi final match against Donna Vekic of Croatia at the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/GLENN HUNT

Fifth-seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic on Saturday defeated Donna Vekic of Croatia 6-3, 6-4 to secure her second Brisbane International final appearance following her successful 2017 campaign.

The former world No. 1 needed one hour and 20 minutes to end Vekic's best Brisbane International run on the strength of four service breaks, two in each set, and a total of 30 winners.

"So far that is my best match. It's going to be tough (in the final). I've played some good matches (against Lesia Tsurenko)," Pliskova said after the win.

Vekic took a 2-1 lead on her second break point but her good start did not last for long as she lost the following three games to trail Pliskova 4-2, and a few games later the Czech player sealed the first set.

Both players swapped service break halfway through the second set, but Pliskova gained a further break for a 4-3 lead that proved to be decisive.

Pliskova will seek her 12th title when she takes on Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine - who stunned Japan's Naomi Osaka 6-2, 6-4 earlier in the day - in Sunday's final.