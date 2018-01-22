Karolina Pliskova (R) of Czech Republic passes Barbora Strycova (L) of Czech Republic during their fourth round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK CRISTINO

Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic in action before being defeated in her match against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic during round four of the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, on Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic celebrates winning her fourth round match against Barbora Strycova of Czech Republic at the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, on Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic on Monday defeated fellow Czech Barbora Strycova to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals for the second year in a row.

Pliskova, the sixth seed, needed two hours and 41 minutes to beat her 20th-seeded opponent 6-7(5-7), 6-3, 6-2 and move on to her next match against top-seeded Simona Halep of Romania.

Regarding her prospects against Halep, ranked world No. 1, Pliskova said "I think on this surface I have a good chance."

The quarterfinals are also set to include a clash between 21st seed Angelique Kerber of Germany and 17th seed Madison Keys of the United States.

The other two matches in the Australian Open quarterfinals are to have second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark face unseeded Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain, while Ukraine's fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina is to go up against Elise Mertens of Belgium, also unseeded.