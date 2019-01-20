Garbine Muguruza of Spain poses for photos with fans after winning her round three women's singles match against Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/RITCHIE TONGO

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic celebrates after winning her round three women's singles match against Camila Giorgi of Italy at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova (7) said that having Spaniard Conchita Martinez as her coach offers her an adavantage over Garbine Muguruza (18) in the Australian Open round of 16.

Conchita Martinez, who played the Australian Open final in 1998 was also Muguruza's coach when the Spaniard had won the Wimbledon in 2017.

Pliskova, who defeated Italy's Camila Giorgi (27) in the third round, pointed out that she had beat Muguruza earlier too, without the advantage of Conchita, and added that Muguruza was "playing quite well" this week.

"She can be dangerous for a lot of players, especially those playing at the top," said Pliskova, who maintains a 7-2 winning lead over the Spaniard.