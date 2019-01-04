Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic plays a shot during her quarter final match against Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia at the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, Jan. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED

Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia in action during her quarter-final match against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic at the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, Jan. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic gestures after winning her quarter-final match against Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia at the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, Jan. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED

World No. 8 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic on Friday booked a place in the Brisbane International semifinal following a 6-1, 1-6, 6-1 victory over Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia.

The 2017 champion eliminated the last player representing Australia in the tournament after one hour and 23 minutes of play.

"It was a very strange match today, but the beginning of the sets was very important. I have never had a match like this, but I am just happy that I am back in the semifinals," Pliskova said after the match.

"She improved in the second set and it went very quickly. I think I was a little bit flat after the first set. She started to improve and stepped into the court. She was more aggressive and she was serving much better," the 26-year-old added.

Although world No. 46 Tomljanovic bounced back from the first setback, she was unable to stand Pliskova's 14 aces and 27 winners.

Pliskova's semifinal clash is set to be against world No. 34 Donna Vekic of Croatia, who defeated Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-0 earlier on Friday.