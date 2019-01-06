The Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova on Sunday secured her 12th WTA title with a victory over Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko at the final of Brisbane International.
In two hours and 13 minutes, the former world No.1 came from a set down to win 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 over her rival, who was playing her first career Brisbane final.
"This is my favorite tournament! I have great memories here," the 26-year-old said, according to the official website of the Brisbane International.
Pliskova was crowned champion in the tournament's 2017 edition after her lopsided win 6-0, 6-3 over Alize Cornet of France.