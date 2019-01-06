Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine in action against Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic during the women final match at Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in action against Lesia Tsurenko of the Ukraine during the Final of the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic holds her trophy after winning the women's singles final match against Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND

Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic celebrates after winning the women's singles final match against Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 6 2019. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND

The Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova on Sunday secured her 12th WTA title with a victory over Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko at the final of Brisbane International.

In two hours and 13 minutes, the former world No.1 came from a set down to win 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 over her rival, who was playing her first career Brisbane final.

"This is my favorite tournament! I have great memories here," the 26-year-old said, according to the official website of the Brisbane International.

Pliskova was crowned champion in the tournament's 2017 edition after her lopsided win 6-0, 6-3 over Alize Cornet of France.