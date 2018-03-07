Dutch rider Wout Poels of the Team Sky celebrates on the podium after winning the fourth stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, an individual time trial over 18.5Km between La Fouillouse and Saint-Etienne, France, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Dutch rider Wout Poels of the Team Sky in action during the fourth stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, an individual time trial over 18.5Km between La Fouillouse and Saint-Etienne, France, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Dutch Team Sky rider Wout Poels on Wednesday won the fourth stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, specifically the leg between La Fouillouse and Saint Etienne, followed by Spaniard Marc Soler (Movistar), who shone as the best young rider.

In the so-called "Race to the Sun," Soler, despite being only 24 years old took an important step as Movistar's rider in competing with older riders.

The Spaniard reached the finish line just 11 seconds behind Poels, completing the 18-km course that included two tough sections.

Meanwhile, Spain's Luis Leon Sanchez, riding for Astana, came in seventh in the fourth stage, but still leads the overall race, which will last eight days in total.