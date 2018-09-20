Manchester United's Anthony Martial (L) and Kevin Mbabu of BSC Young Boys vie for the ball during a Champions League match on Wednesday, Sept. 19, in Bern, Switzerland. EFE-EPA/ANTHONY ANEX

BSC Young Boys' Guillaume Hoarau (R) goes up to block a header by Fred of Manchester United during a Champions League match on Wednesday, Sept. 19, in Bern, Switzerland. EFE-EPA/ANTHONY ANEX

Paul Pogba of Manchester United converts a penalty against BSC Young Boys during a Champions League match on Wednesday, Sept. 19, in Bern, Switzerland. EFE-EPA/ANTHONY ANEX

World Cup champion Paul Pogba scored two goals and assisted on a third here Wednesday to lead Manchester United over BSC Young Boys in the Champions League Group H opener for both clubs.

The France international was the key for United against the reigning Swiss champions in front of 30,000 people at Bern's Stade de Suisse.

Full of energy in the opening minutes, the hosts suffered from a lack of precision on chances by Guillaume Hoarau in the 7th minute and Mohamed Ali Camara at the quarter-hour.

Young Boys lost intensity as the minutes passed and Marcus Rashford came close for United in the 20th minute even before Pogba asserted his dominance in midfield.

Twelve minutes later, Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial and Fred combined to set up Pogba's first of the night. The second came in the 42nd minute on a penalty after the referee called Young Boys' Kevin Mbabu for a hand ball in the box.

Roger Assale threatened for Young Boys in the second half before a great pass from Pogba found Martial in scoring position and he made it 3-0 in the 66th minute.