A view of snow-covered the Bieszczady Mountains in the village of Polana, southeastern Poland. EFE/EPA/DAREK DELMANOWICZ POLAND OUT

A view of snow-covered the Bieszczady Mountains in the village of Polana, southeastern Poland. EFE/EPA/DAREK DELMANOWICZ POLAND OUT

A view of snow-covered the Bieszczady Mountains in the village of Polana, southeastern Poland. EFE/EPA/DAREK DELMANOWICZ

A view of snow-covered the Bieszczady Mountains in the village of Polana, southeastern Poland. EFE/EPA/DAREK DELMANOWICZ

The shadow of a street sign falls on snow-covered area at the Bieszczady Mountains in the village of Polana, southeastern Poland. EFE/EPA/DAREK DELMANOWICZ