Poland is blanketed by snow and the scene of a bucolic winter wonderland.
The Bieszczady Mountains in the village of Polana, southeastern Poland paint a pretty picture this time of year.
A visual story by epa's Darek Delmanowicz
A view of snow-covered the Bieszczady Mountains in the village of Polana, southeastern Poland. EFE/EPA/DAREK DELMANOWICZ POLAND OUT
The shadow of a street sign falls on snow-covered area at the Bieszczady Mountains in the village of Polana, southeastern Poland. EFE/EPA/DAREK DELMANOWICZ
