As Russian troops continue to push into Ukraine, authorities in Przemysl have been filling a special train with humanitarian aid and relief supplies to help Ukrainian refugees arriving in the southeastern Polish city that sits close to the Ukraine border.

Those hoping to meet up with family and friends from their homeland, locate their loved one or provide assistance eagerly await the train, which operates between Kyiv and Przemysl through Lviv.

So far, there have been two trips, during which the train was completely packed with people, including women and children. Many of them had to stand for 12 hours because there were no seats available.

(...)