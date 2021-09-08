Police chief Christophe Molmy was haunted by the horrifying scenes that unfolded at the Bataclan theater during the terror attacks on 13 November 2015 in Paris but found that focusing on the lives he saved has helped him cope with the ordeal.

Molmy, 57, who led the police response at the Bataclan as head of the Research and Investigation Brigades unit of the National Police, is set to testify in the historic trial against the 20 suspects accused of carrying out or abetting the coordinated attacks that killed 130 people, including 90 at the venue in the French capital. EFE

