Relatives of inmates wait outside the morgue to receive the bodies of their loved ones, killed during a riot in prison on 28 September in Guayaquil, Ecuador, 01 October 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARCOS PIN

Inmates on top of a building show blankets with messages at the high-security prison Zonal 8, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, 02 October 2021. EPA-EFE/Marcos Pin

Police and military forces intervened Saturday in the maximum security prison in Guayaquil, near another prison where 118 prisoners were killed in a massacre earlier this week.

In the early hours of Saturday, about a thousand soldiers and policemen entered both prisons, after sounds were heard of weapons being fired. EFE