The image made available on 3 February 2016 shows the artwork 'Fountain' (1917) by Marcel Duchamp on display in the exhibition 'Dada Universal' at the Landesmuseum in Zurich, Switzerland, 02 February 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/ENNIO LEANZA

The Pompidou Center in Paris, home to Europe's largest collection of modern art, has launched a project to pinpoint an iconic work in its collection that will serve as a magnet for prospective visitors.

The Louvre draws in countless crowds that visit to get a glimpse of Leonardo Da Vinci's "Mona Lisa", New York's MoMA champions Pablo Picasso's "Les Demoiselles d'Avignon" as its star piece and the Reina Sofia in Madrid wows with Picasso's "Guernica."