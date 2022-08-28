Cosplay, gaming, hyperrealism and other expressions of pop and geek culture on Saturday attracted a crowd to Comic Con Panama 2022, the third edition of this event, which returned after a two-year gap due to the pandemic.

"My hobby is cosplay, I am passionate about it.... It's a way of life," Yarisel told EFE as she attended the event dressed as Draka - the brave warrior of the video game Warcraft - at the Panama Convention Center accompanied by her little son on Saturday.

Old and young people thronged the majestic new convention center of Panama City, to take part in the cosplaying of fictional characters. EFE