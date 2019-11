A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis (2-L), during a visit to the Night and Daytime Reception Center for homeless people at Palazzo Migliori, on the occasion of the 3rd World Day of the Poor, at the Vatican City, Nov.15, 2019. EFE-EPA/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT

Sister Ana Rosa (L) and Sister Margarita (R) walk outside the Congregation of the Salesian Sisters in Bangkok, Thailand, 23 October 2019. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Sister Ana Rosa at the Congregation of the Salesian Sisters in Bangkok, Thailand, 23 October 2019. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Pope Francis to reunite with cousin during his visit to Thailand

Pope Francis will begin his official visit to Thailand on Nov. 20 and will have the company of a very familiar translator: his second cousin Ana Rosa Sivori, who came to the Southeast Asian country as a missionary 50 years ago.

Sister Sivori, 77, told EFE that the Pope had suggested her name as his translator for his Thailand visit.EFE-EPA