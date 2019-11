Panida Saritsut (L) relative of a Buddhist patient Manit Saritsut, 84, (C) shares a light moment with Thai Buddhist monk Phrakhrusamu Ronnachai Mahavajirayano (2-L) and Catholic nursing manager Sr. Johanna Buntongmak (R) after a Buddhism merit making ceremony as part of a pastoral care at Saint Louis Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 October 2019 (issued 18 November 2019). EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai Catholic patient who has been chosen to meet the pontiff, Nutwaree Chotjinda, 67, (R) receives a picture of Pope Francis given by nursing manager Sr. Johanna Buntongmak (L) during a pastoral care at Saint Louis Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 October 2019 (issued 18 November 2019). EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai Catholic patient who has been chosen to meet the pontiff, Nutwaree Chotjinda, 67, (R) greets after receiving a picture of Pope Francis given by nursing manager Sr. Johanna Buntongmak (L) during a pastoral care at Saint Louis Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 October 2019 (issued 18 November 2019). EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai Catholic patient Nutwaree Chotjinda, 67, holds a souvenir picture of Pope Francis after she has been chosen to meet the pontiff at Saint Louis Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 October 2019 (issued 18 November 2019). EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai Buddhist monk Phrakhrusamu Ronnachai Mahavajirayano (2-L) gives sermon next to an elderly Buddhist patient Manit Saritsut, 84, (L) and his family members who are accompanied by Catholic nursing manager Sr. Johanna Buntongmak (R) during a Buddhism merit making ceremony as part of a pastoral care at Saint Louis Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 October 2019 (issued 18 November 2019). EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai Catholic patient who has been chosen to meet the pontiff, Nutwaree Chotjinda, 67, (L) sits on a wheelchair as she is cared by nursing manager Sr. Johanna Buntongmak (R) during a pastoral care at Saint Louis Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 October 2019 (issued 18 November 2019). EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai Catholic patient who has been chosen to meet the pontiff, Nutwaree Chotjinda, 67, (Front) sits on a wheelchair as she is cared by nursing manager Sr. Johanna Buntongmak (Back) during a pastoral care at Saint Louis Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 October 2019 (issued 18 November 2019). EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Catholic nursing manager Sr. Johanna Buntongmak (2-L) chats with a Thai woman as medic takes a blood sample for health check from a resident during a mobile charity health care at the Teochew Cemetery where renovating to serve as public park in Bangkok, Thailand, 26 October 2019 (issued 18 November 2019). EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Catholic nursing manager Sr. Johanna Buntongmak (L) gives medical health check and spirit counseling to a Thai woman (R) during a mobile charity health care at the Teochew Cemetery where renovating to serve as public park in Bangkok, Thailand, 26 October 2019 (issued 18 November 2019). EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Pope Francis is scheduled to meet medics and patients at the Saint Louis Hospital during his upcoming apostolic visit to Thailand on 20-23 November 2019.

The visit to the medical center, established in 1898 and treating patients of different faiths, aims to promote inter-religious dialog.

Francis will become the first pontiff to visit Thailand in nearly four decades and the second after the late John Paul II, who visited in 1984.

A visual story by Epa's Rungroj Yongrit.