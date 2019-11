Tailors work on preparing embroidered silk robes for Pope Francis ahead of his upcoming visit to Thailand, at the Sacred Heart Convent School in Bangkok, Thailand, 11 November 2019. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

A detail of one of the two embroidered silk robes which Pope Francis will wear during his visit to Thailand, at the Sacred Heart Convent School in Bangkok, Thailand, 11 November 2019. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Two Catholic nuns look at the silk robes for Pope Francis ahead of his upcoming visit to Thailand, at the Sacred Heart Convent School in Bangkok, Thailand, 11 November 2019. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

A Catholic nun (R) looks at the silk robes for Pope Francis ahead of his upcoming visit to Thailand, at the Sacred Heart Convent School in Bangkok, Thailand, 11 November 2019. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

A Catholic nun arranges the mitre on a silk robe for Pope Francis ahead of his upcoming visit to Thailand, at the Sacred Heart Convent School in Bangkok, Thailand, 11 November 2019. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

A Catholic nun works on embroidered silk robes for Pope Francis ahead of his upcoming visit to Thailand, at the Sacred Heart Convent School in Bangkok, Thailand, 11 November 2019. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

The Sacred Heart Convent School nuns of Bangkok have been working flat out to put together two hand-embroidered silk robes that will be worn by Pope Francis during his upcoming visit to Thailand.

The pope will be visiting the Asian nation between 20-23 November.