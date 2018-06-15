A breakaway group ascends Furka pass during the 6th stage of the Tour de Suisse, from Fiesch to Gommiswald, on Thursday, June 14. EFE-EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Spanish rider Mikel Landa (Movistar) on the descent from Klausenpass during the 6th stage of the Tour de Suisse on Thursday, June 14, from Fiesch to Gommiswald. EFE-EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Denmark's Soren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb) wins the 6th stage of the Tour de Suisse, from Fiesch to Gommiswald, on Thursday, June 14. EFE-EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Australia's Richie Porte (BMC) added to his overall lead in the Tour de Suisse with a strong performance in Thursday's sixth stage, though Danish rider Soren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb) claimed the stage victory.

Starting the day in the yellow jersey, Porte had enough left in the tank after two hors-categorie climbs to attack near the final summit in Gommiswald and finish just 27 seconds behind the stage winner.

Kragh was among 18 riders who launched a breakaway early in the 169km stage and he hung on to post his first ever victory in a World Tour event.

Porte, meanwhile, gained 12 seconds on his chief rivals in the General Classification and boosted his advantage over second-place rider Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) to 32 seconds.