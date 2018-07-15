BMC Racing Team rider Richie Porte (R) of Australia receives medical assistance after crashing during the 9th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Arras and Roubaix, France, on July 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

BMC Racing Team rider Richie Porte (C) of Australia receives medical assistance after crashing with Lotto Soudal team rider Jens Keukeleire (L) of Belgium during the 9th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Arras and Roubaix, France, on July 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Australian cyclist Richie Porte (BMC) and Spain's Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) dropped out of the ninth stage of the Tour de France road race on Sunday, after a crash 7 kilometers into the stage.

Due to their injuries, Porte and Rojas were unable to get back on their bikes to continue with the 156.5-kilometer stage, which featured difficult sections of uneven cobblestone roads.

While both cyclists' injuries have yet to be confirmed, Porte complained of pain in his right collarbone.

Porte was ranked 10th in the general classification, 57 seconds behind his Belgian teammate Greg Van Avermaet, who is currently wearing the leader's yellow jersey.

The ninth stage of the 105th edition of the 2018 Tour de France is between Arras and Roubaix in northern France, near the border with Belgium.