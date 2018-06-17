Stefan Kueng from Switzerland of BMC Racing Team passes the finish line of a 34,1 km time trial in Bellinzona, Switzerland, the 9th stage of the 82nd Tour de Suisse UCI ProTour cycling race, on Sunday, June 17, 2018. EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER

(L-R) Jakob Fuglsang from Denmark of Astana Pro Team as second, Richie Porte from Australia of BMC Racing Team as the winner and Nairo Quintana from Colombia of Movistar Team as third on the podium of the final ranking of the 82. Tour de Suisse UCI ProTour cycling race, on Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Bellinzona, Switzerland. EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Australian cyclist Richie Porte of BMC Racing Team won the Tour de Suisse cycling race on Sunday.

His teammate Switzerland's Stefan Küng won the final challenge; an almost flat 34.1-kilometer (21-mile) time trial stage through Bellinzona.

"HUGE congratulations to Richie Porte on securing overall victory at Tour de Suisse," BMC Racing Team tweeted in celebration.

Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang of Astana Pro Team finished second overall, followed by Colombia's Nairo Quintana of Movistar Team.

Küng was the fastest in Sunday's challenge, finishing stage 9 with a time of 39 minutes, 44 seconds.

BMC Racing Team praised Küng's "fantastic ride" on Sunday, and said it showed skill and strength.