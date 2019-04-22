Point guard Damian Lillard and the defense of the Portland Trail Blazers got the better of NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook, who had a poor game, to seal a 111-98 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on Sunday.
Lillard scored 24 points, including 15 in the third quarter, while the defense of the Trail Blazers stopped Westbrook from scoring in the second half.
As in previous games, Lillard was at his best in the third quarter when he shot 5-of-7 from the field.
“I wasn’t making shots but I thought our execution was pretty good when we weren’t turning the ball over. Our defense was solid so I didn’t feel the need to try to get overly aggressive in the first half (..) but then in the third, I felt that was the time we needed to kind of hit the gas,” Lillard said in a postgame interview.
“Well, we’ve kind of come to expect it. I think he (Lillard) really manages the game. I think he senses the moment when we need him to do different things. He’s an ultimate competitor,” Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts said.
Guard C.J. McCollum scored 27 points and center Al-Farouq Aminu narrowly missed a double-double with 19 points and nine rebounds while forward Maurice Harkless had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Portland team.
“I think we’re a lot more mature than we’ve been in past years. We can handle adversity, understanding what we wanted to accomplish tonight,” McCollum said after the game.
Forward Paul George led the scoring for the Thunder with 32 points and 10 rebounds while reserve point guard Dennis Schroder made 17 points.
The biggest let down for the Oklahoma team was Russell’s performance, which barely yielded 14 points with 5-of-21 shooting from the field.
“Sometimes you have nights like that. It happens sometimes but just wasn’t good enough for us to get the win,” Westbrook said in response to a question about his performance.
The Trail Blazers are leading the best-of-seven series 3-1.
Game 5 will be played at the Moda Center in Portland on Tuesday.
