Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (L) looks at the official after a call on him in the first half of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs basketball game four between the Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (R) goes to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers forward Zach Collins (R) and forward Meyers Leonard (L) in the first half of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs basketball game four between the Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter (L) of Turkey and forward Maurice Harkless (R) block a shot against Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (C) of New Zealand in the first half of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs basketball game four between the Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Oklahoma City Thunder player Russell Westbrook walks off the court during the NBA Western Conference Playoffs basketball game four between the Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Portland Trail Blazers player Damian Lillard (C) goes to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder players Steven Adams (R) and Jerami Grant (L) during the NBA Western Conference Playoffs basketball game four between the Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Point guard Damian Lillard and the defense of the Portland Trail Blazers got the better of NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook, who had a poor game, to seal a 111-98 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on Sunday.

Lillard scored 24 points, including 15 in the third quarter, while the defense of the Trail Blazers stopped Westbrook from scoring in the second half.

As in previous games, Lillard was at his best in the third quarter when he shot 5-of-7 from the field.

“I wasn’t making shots but I thought our execution was pretty good when we weren’t turning the ball over. Our defense was solid so I didn’t feel the need to try to get overly aggressive in the first half (..) but then in the third, I felt that was the time we needed to kind of hit the gas,” Lillard said in a postgame interview.

“Well, we’ve kind of come to expect it. I think he (Lillard) really manages the game. I think he senses the moment when we need him to do different things. He’s an ultimate competitor,” Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts said.

Guard C.J. McCollum scored 27 points and center Al-Farouq Aminu narrowly missed a double-double with 19 points and nine rebounds while forward Maurice Harkless had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Portland team.

“I think we’re a lot more mature than we’ve been in past years. We can handle adversity, understanding what we wanted to accomplish tonight,” McCollum said after the game.

Forward Paul George led the scoring for the Thunder with 32 points and 10 rebounds while reserve point guard Dennis Schroder made 17 points.

The biggest let down for the Oklahoma team was Russell’s performance, which barely yielded 14 points with 5-of-21 shooting from the field.

“Sometimes you have nights like that. It happens sometimes but just wasn’t good enough for us to get the win,” Westbrook said in response to a question about his performance.

The Trail Blazers are leading the best-of-seven series 3-1.

Game 5 will be played at the Moda Center in Portland on Tuesday.

