Benfica's Andreas Samaris (in red) battles Hector Herrera of Porto during the Portuguese League Cup semifinal in Braga, Portugal, on Tuesday, Jan. 22. EFE-EPA/Jose Coelho

Benfica's Haris Seferovic (C) and Porto's Felipe vie for the ball during the Portuguese League Cup semifinal in Braga, Portugal, on Tuesday, Jan. 22. EFE-EPA/Hugo Delgado

Porto's Yacine Brahimi celebrates after scoring a goal against Benfica during the semifinal of the Portuguese League Cup in Braga, Portugal, on Tuesday, Jan. 22. EFE-EPA/Jose Coelho

Porto are through to the final of the Portuguese League Cup final after defeating Benfica 3-1 here Tuesday in the first semifinal.

The match at Municipal Stadium in Braga, which is hosting both semifinals and next Sunday's final, saw plenty of back-and-forth action between Primeira Liga leaders Porto and second-place Benfica.

Yacine Brahimi scored in the 24th minute to put Porto ahead 1-0, but Rafa Silva equalized for Benfica eight minutes later. The draw only lasted for four minutes, however, as Moussa Marega made it 2-1 for Porto in the 36th minute.

Benfica remained in the contest until the 87th minute, when Fernando Andrade dos Santos boosted Porto's lead to 3-1.

Wednesday's second semifinal will pit Braga's own Sporting Club against Sporting Lisbon.