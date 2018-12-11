Galatasaray's Sofiane Feghouli (L) battles with Hector Herrera of Porto during a Champions League match on Tuesday, Dec. 11 in Istanbul. EFE-EPA/Tolga Bozoglu

Galatasaray defender Mariano Ferreira (No. 2 in white) vies for the ball with Porto midfielder Sergio Oliveira during a Champions League match on Tuesday, Dec. 11, in Istanbul. EFE-EPA/Tolga Bozoglu

Porto defender Felipe (R) celebrates after scoring a goal against Galatasaray during a Champions League match on Tuesday, Dec. 11, in Istanbul. EFE-EPA/Sedat Suna

Porto are headed to the Champions League knockout stage undefeated after defeating Galatasaray 3-2 here Tuesday in the final match of the group stage.

The Portuguese club won Group D, taking 16 of 18 possible points. Schalke - with 11 points - advance as the second-place team.

Galatasaray finished third and will compete in the Europa League.

While Porto came into the match in Istanbul with their ticket to the next round already punched, the hosts started the day knowing that third place was the best they could hope for.

Yet the two teams combined to put on a show filled with chances, fouls and end-to-end action that saw three penalties, two of them turned into goals.

Galatasaray were the more intense at the start, but Porto weathered the early storm and took the lead in the 17th minute as Felipe redirected a free kick by Alex Telles.

The advantage grew to 2-0 in the 40th minute when Moussa Marega converted from the spot after the referee awarded a penalty for Mariano Ferreira's foul in the area on Hernani.

The home side pulled one back in first half stoppage time on a successful penalty by Sofiane Feghouli.

Henry Onyekuru blew a chance to equalize for Galatasaray in the 56th minute and Porto got a third goal seconds later courtesy of Sergio Oliveira.

The Turkish club battled on and Eren Derdiyok narrowed the deficit to 3-2 with a goal in the 65th minute.

Galatasaray were awarded another penalty a minute later, but Feghouli hit the cross-bar.