Porto's Hector Herrera (right) and Tavares of Setubal go up for a ball during a Primeira Liga match on Monday, April 23, in Porto, Portugal. EFE-EPA/JOSE COELHO

Porto's Soares (left) and Setubal's Patrick battle for the ball during a Primeira Liga match on Monday, April 23, in Porto, Portugal. EFE-EPA/JOSE COELHO

Porto's Moussa Marega (right) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Setubal in a Primeira Liga match on Monday, April 23, in Porto, Portugal. EFE-EPA/JOSE COELHO

Porto's Yacine Brahimi (right) tries to shake off a challenge by Nene of Setubal during a Primeira Liga match on Monday, April 23, in Porto, Portugal. EFE-EPA/JOSE COELHO

Porto demolished Setubal 5-1 here Monday to reclaim first place in the Primeira Liga with three matches left in the season.

The hosts needed just 16 minutes to take a 3-0 lead on goals by Moussa Marega, Ivan Marcano and Yacine Brahime.

João Amaral clawed one back for Setubal with a strike in the 24th minute, but Jesus Corona scored for Porto in the 35th to dispel any notion of a comeback.

Porto's fifth goal came in the 72nd minute, courtesy of a direct free kick by Alex Telles.

The victory boosts Porto to 79 points, two ahead of Benfica, who in turn have just a three-point margin over third-place Sporting.

The Primeira title comes with a berth in the 2018-2019 Champions League group stage, while the runner-up gets a ticket to the qualifiers.

Setubal, with 29 points, are 14th in the Primeira Liga, five points above the drop zone.