Sporting goalkeeper Renan concedes a goal to Tondela during a Primeira Liga match on Monday, Jan. 7, in Tondela, Portugal. EFE-EPA/PAULO NOVAIS

Porto's Yacine Brahimi (R) tries to evade Kalindi Souza of Nacional during a Primeira Liga match on Monday, Jan. 7, in Porto, Portugal. EFE-EPA/Fernando Veludo

Porto's Danilo Pereira (C) goes up for a ball against Nacional during a Primeira Liga match on Monday, Jan. 7, in Porto, Portugal. EFE-EPA/Fernando Veludo

Porto defeated Nacional 3-1 here Monday to go 6 points clear atop the Primeira Liga and extend their winning streak to 18 matches in all competitions.

The Dragons have 42 points after 16 matches, while archrivals Sporting are fourth with 34 points.

Braga, who beat Boavista 1-0 Sunday, are second in the Primeira Liga with 36 points, 1 more than Benfica, who doubled-up Rio Ave 4-2 in their first game after the firing of coach Rui Vitoria.

Yacine Brahimi opened the scoring for Porto in the 32nd minute and Tiquinho Soares made it 2-0 for the hosts six minutes later. But Nacional reacted and clawed back a goal in the 40th minute courtesy of a strike by Bryan Rochez.

Brahimi got a second in the 57th minute to assure the victory.

Earlier Monday in Tondela, the home side prevailed 2-1 over Sporting despite having the play the final 40 minutes with only 10 men after João Jaquite was sent off with a straight red card for a foul against Nani.

Tondela jumped out to the lead with Juan Delgado's goal in the 6th minute. Tomane boosted the advantage to 2-0 in the 74th minute.

Sporting's Jeremy Mathieu narrowed the deficit to 2-1 just two minutes later and the Lisbon team nearly pulled level in the 79th minute on a thunderous Abdoulay Diaby header that hit the post.

Moreirense won 1-0 at home to Aves to climb to 5th place with 28 points.