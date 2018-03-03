FC Porto's Ivan Marcano (right) tries to aid keeper Iker Casillas as Sporting's Seydou Doumbia goes after a loose ball during a Primeira Liga match on Friday, March 2, in Porto, Portuga. EFE/EPA/MANUEL FERNANDO ARAUJO

Sporting´s Rafael Leão celebrates after scoring a goal against FC Porto during a Primeira Liga match on Friday, March 2, in Porto, Portuga. EFE/EPA/MANUEL FERNANDO ARAUJO

FC Porto's Yacine Brahimi (right) tries to get away from Sporting's Battaglia during a Primeira Liga match on Friday, March 2, in Porto, Portugal. EFE/EPA/JOSE COELHO

FC Porto's Marega (left) and Sporting's William Carvalho clash during a Primeira Liga match on Friday, March 2, in Porto, Portugal. EFE/EPA/MANUEL FERNANDO ARAUJO

Porto defeated Sporting Lisbon 2-1 here Friday in the clasico to increase their lead at the top of the Primeira Liga.

Their seventh straight league win boosts the Dragons to 67 points, a margin of eight over second-place Benfica, who are tied with Sporting at 59 but sit second on goal difference and have a game in hand.

Both sides were missing starters for the contest at Porto's Estadio Do Dragão, which marked the fourth time this season that the traditional rivals have faced other in all competitions.

The previous meetings resulted in a draw, a Sporting win on penalties and a Porto victory.

The hosts dominated in the early going and took the lead in the 29th minute when Ivan Marcano headed-in Hector Herrera's cross.

Already trailing, Sporting then had to replace the injured Seydou Doumbia with youngster Rodrigo Leão, but the sub transformed what looked like a setback into a boon.

Just two minutes after coming onto the pitch, Leão took a great pass from Bryan Ruiz and beat Porto keeper Iker Casillas from close range to bring Sporting level.

But Porto returned from the break rejuvenated and went ahead 2-1 in the 49th minute with a goal by Yacimi Brahimi.

Sporting battled on and spent the final minutes camped out in Porto's end, where a Freddy Montero strike forced Casillas to make a save and another Leão effort grazed the outside of the post.

Undefeated in the Primeira this season, Porto seem to be on track for their first title in four seasons.