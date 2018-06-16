Portugal´s national team players Ruben Dias (L), and Adrien Silva (R) attend a trainning session at the Kratovo training camp, which will be the Team Base Camp during the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, Ramensky, Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO NOVAIS EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Portugal´s national team head Coach Fernando Santos (C) attends a trainning session at the Kratovo training camp, which will be the Team Base Camp during the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, Ramensky, Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO NOVAIS

Portugal's national team players Gelson Martins (C), Adrien Silva (L) Andre Silva (C-L), Bruno Alves (C-R) and Manuel Fernandes (R) attend a trainning session at the Kratovo training camp, which will be the Team Base Camp during the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, Ramensky, Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO NOVAIS

The Portuguese national team on Saturday held a light practice session in the Russian town of Kratovo, after holding Spain 3-3 in a World Cup thriller.

Portuguese players worked out inside the facilities, including superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who netted the three goals for his national team "A Selecao das Quinas" in the Friday night classic.

Ricardo Quaresma, Joao Mario and Andre Silva, who appeared against the Spanish side "La Roja" as substitutes exercised on the pitch as the whole squad completed ball training exercises.

Portugal, which earned a late draw against Spain with a free kick from Ronaldo in the 88th minute, will face Morocco at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow on Wednesday.

A Selecao das Quinas and La Roja are tied for second in Group B with a point apiece; Iran leads the group with three points after edging Morocco 1-0 on Friday.